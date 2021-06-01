Foundation stone laid for govt school in Mohali’s Sector 65

The foundation stone of Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 65, was laid jointly by Punjab rural development minister Tript Rajinder Bajwa, education minister Vijay Inder Singla and health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday.

Bajwa, who also holds the charge of higher education department, said that an ultra-modern triple storey school with ample open space would be constructed on around 85,900 square feet area. It will house 32 classrooms, two libraries and ample laboratories for students of science stream. The school is for students of Classes 6 to 12. “The project cost is ₹13 crore and construction will be completed in a year,” said Bajwa.

Singla said tendering for the construction of school had been done with the mandatory clause for completion of building in a year.

Sidhu, who is also the local MLA, said that the existing school catering to the area had a small building and could not handle the pressure of growing student strength. “The new spacious campus was the people’s demand been appropriately met,” he said.

Talking to the media, Sdhu said that Mohali was being developed as a medical hub. The construction of the medical college has been put on fast track while the proposal of a new civil hospital in Sector 66 had been prepared. Two urban primary health centres in Sectors 69 and 79 and a primary health centre at Saneta village will be completed in 4-6 months, while a community health centre being constructed in Phase 3B1 will also be completed by coming October, said he.