Four aides of Bambiha gang held after shootout in Barnala

Barnala : In a joint operation, the anti-gangster task force and Barnala police nabbed four associates of the Bambiha gang after a shootout on the Bathinda-Sangrur highway near Handiaya.

The shootout took place around 3pm, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Sukhjinder Singh, alias Sukhi Khan, Husapreet Singh, alias Gill, Jagsir Singh, alias Billa, of Longowal in Sangrur and Yadwinder Singh of Mullanpur in Ludhiana.

One of gangsters was injured in the shootout and was taken to Barnala civil hospital for treatment.

The police said the four are facing multiple cases of heinous and organised crime. Sukhi Khan has been declared a proclaimed offender. They are active in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, the police added.

Police have recovered three illegal pistols of .30 bore, 20 live cartridges and a Swift car which was snatched from Jalandhar.

Barnala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik said: “We had been tracking them since Tuesday. We knew that they had snatched a Swift car at night in Jalandhar and reached Bathinda. They were heading towards Mohali on Wednesday when teams of the AGTF and Barnala police intercepted them. They fired at the police team and we retaliated. Accused Sukhi Khan received a bullet injury in his leg in the crossfire. No cop was injured during the shootout as all their bullets hit our vehicles.”

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the four at the Barnala city police station.

