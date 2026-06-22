Four arrested for 40k Sangrur bank robbery

Police have arrested four persons for an armed robbery at a Sherpur State Bank of India (SBI) Customer Service Point. The accused held a female receptionist at gunpoint and stole ₹40,000.

Police have arrested four persons for an armed robbery at a Sherpur State Bank of India (SBI) Customer Service Point. The thieves held a female receptionist at gunpoint and stole ₹40,000. (HT Photo)

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Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurpreet Singh stated that two unidentified, masked men on an unregistered motorcycle executed an armed robbery at 5 pm on May 18. The accused held the receptionist at gunpoint before stealing cash and fleeing the scene. A first information report (FIR) was registered.

The DSP said that teams were formed to trace the accused. Police arrested Manpreet Manna on June 14. Manna’s interrogation revealed the names of three accomplices: Parvinder Singh, Jashanpreet, and Simranjit Singh. Parvinder is currently lodged in Sangrur jail. Jashanpreet (from Barhwal) and Simranjit (from Nabha) surveyed the crime scene hours before the incident. The covered faces of the accused initially slowed down the investigation.

According to the DSP, Parvinder was out of jail when the crime happened. After he and Manna committed the offense, Parvinder went back to the Sangrur jail to serve time for a different case.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that one country-made .32 bore pistol, 9 live cartridges, a Hyundai Accent car, the snatched bag, and four motorcycles were recovered from them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that one country-made .32 bore pistol, 9 live cartridges, a Hyundai Accent car, the snatched bag, and four motorcycles were recovered from them. {{/usCountry}}

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Manpreet and Parvinder have prior theft cases registered against them.