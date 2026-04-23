Four arrested for attacking police team in Kharar; heroin, cash and vehicles seized

Kharar Sadar Police arrested four individuals accused of attacking a police team and recovered narcotics, cash and vehicles from their possession on Wednesday.

The accused were produced before a local court, which granted three days of police remand. (HT File)

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According to an official press note, the incident occurred on April 18, 2026, when a police party was conducting a search operation in the Kharar area to track down individuals involved in drug trafficking and snatching incidents.

During the patrol near the JTPL area in Sector 115, Kharar, the police spotted a group of young men behaving suspiciously and deep in discussion. When questioned, the suspects appeared to be under the influence of drugs and allegedly attempted to run over police personnel with a vehicle, subsequently attacking the team.

The police acted swiftly and managed to overpower and apprehend all four accused on the spot. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Kharar Sadar police station.

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{{^usCountry}} The arrested individuals have been identified as Amanpreet Singh of Naggal Faizgarh, Amandeep Singh of Khunimajra, Harvinder Singh and Mandeep Singh, both residents of Santemajra village in Kharar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The arrested individuals have been identified as Amanpreet Singh of Naggal Faizgarh, Amandeep Singh of Khunimajra, Harvinder Singh and Mandeep Singh, both residents of Santemajra village in Kharar. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During the search, the police recovered 83 grams of heroin, ₹15,000 in drug money, and two vehicles, a Hyundai Verna and a Maruti Alto, believed to have been used in the commission of offences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the search, the police recovered 83 grams of heroin, ₹15,000 in drug money, and two vehicles, a Hyundai Verna and a Maruti Alto, believed to have been used in the commission of offences. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused were produced before a local court, which granted three days of police remand. Following dope testing, additional provisions under the NDPS Act were invoked. Officials stated that further investigation is underway to uncover possible links to a wider drug network in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused were produced before a local court, which granted three days of police remand. Following dope testing, additional provisions under the NDPS Act were invoked. Officials stated that further investigation is underway to uncover possible links to a wider drug network in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The operation was carried out under the directions of senior superintendent of police, Harmanpreet Singh Hans, with supervision from DSP Kharar, Ishan Singla and SHO Kharar Sadar Police Station, Gurpreet Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The operation was carried out under the directions of senior superintendent of police, Harmanpreet Singh Hans, with supervision from DSP Kharar, Ishan Singla and SHO Kharar Sadar Police Station, Gurpreet Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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