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Four arrested for attacking police team in Kharar; heroin, cash and vehicles seized

During the search, the police recovered 83 grams of heroin, ₹15,000 in drug money, and two vehicles, a Hyundai Verna and a Maruti Alto, believed to have been used in the commission of offences

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 06:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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Kharar Sadar Police arrested four individuals accused of attacking a police team and recovered narcotics, cash and vehicles from their possession on Wednesday.

The accused were produced before a local court, which granted three days of police remand. (HT File)

According to an official press note, the incident occurred on April 18, 2026, when a police party was conducting a search operation in the Kharar area to track down individuals involved in drug trafficking and snatching incidents.

During the patrol near the JTPL area in Sector 115, Kharar, the police spotted a group of young men behaving suspiciously and deep in discussion. When questioned, the suspects appeared to be under the influence of drugs and allegedly attempted to run over police personnel with a vehicle, subsequently attacking the team.

The police acted swiftly and managed to overpower and apprehend all four accused on the spot. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Kharar Sadar police station.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Four arrested for attacking police team in Kharar; heroin, cash and vehicles seized
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Four arrested for attacking police team in Kharar; heroin, cash and vehicles seized
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