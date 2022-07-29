Four arrested for duping loan seekers in Kaithal

Four persons were arrested by the Kaithal police for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing loans under a government scheme, for which they had even created fake websites.

Police have recovered nine mobile phones from them. The accused have been identified as Rahul and Amit of Jind district, and Geeta Ram and Ramesh of Bhiwani district.

Police said the accused were arrested from Hisar by the cyber police team.

Interacting with mediapersons, deputy superintendent of police Vivek Chaudhary said the accused created a website that looks like the website of the Mudra scheme of the Union government.

He said that Deepak of Garhi Padla village in Kaithal district had filed a complaint of cyber fraud. He had alleged that the fraudsters had taken ₹2.31 lakh from him on the pretext of different charges.

Subsequently, a case of cyber fraud was registered at cyber police station in Kaithal and investigation initiated.

Chaudhary said during the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Amit Kumar is the kingpin of the gang while Geeta Ram is a web designer, who created the fake site. So far, they have duped several persons.

The DSP said the accused were produced before the court, which sent them on three days’ police remand. Probe is on to determine if more people were involved.