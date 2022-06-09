Four arrested in Kashmir’s Budgam for illegal mining

The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested four persons for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said that acting tough against the elements involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police in Budgam have arrested four persons and seized four vehicles involved in the commission of the crime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Officers from the police station, Magam, arrested four persons and seized four vehicles (one JCB and three tippers) for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals from government land at Radbugh Magam,” the spokesman said.

The accused persons have been identified as Mohammad Qasim Malik, a resident of Chair, Waseem Ahmad Wani, a resident of Panzinara, Younis Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Khawaja Gund Khag and Zubair Ahmed Wani, a resident of Mujgund, Parimpora.

“They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody,” he said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Magam and an investigation set into motion.

“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” the spokesman said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}