Four Bishnoi gang members arrested with arms, ammunition in Ambala

The Ambala Police claims to have arrested four gangsters allegedly affiliated to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar syndicate with arms and ammunition on Saturday.

They were identified as Shashank Pandey from Gorakhpur in UP, Sahil, alias Bagga, Ashwani, alias Manish and Bunty, all residents of Mahesh Nagar area of Ambala Cantonment. All were presented before a court and were sent to six-day remand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said a team of the CIA-2 led by sub-inspector Virender Walia apprehended the criminals near Babyal village under the limits of Mahesh Nagar police station.

“As part of our crackdown against illegal weapons, the team raided the said location based on a tip-off by a source. They were arrested and a case was lodged. All the four accused have affiliations to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang and were constantly in touch with them. The mastermind, Pandey was arrested in a robbery case worth ₹8 lakh in Ambala and had committed a similar crime in Jaipur. He was out on bail. Sahil and Bunty are accused in murder cases, while Ashwani has been involved in some scuffles,” Randhawa said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that the recoveries included three country-made pistol magazines, 22 live cartridges and three empty cartridges, and the gang members were reportedly here to commit some crime.

The SP said, “Preliminary probe suggests that Pandey sourced eight pistols from Madhya Pradesh, out of which we recovered three. They have a star mark, but the make still remains unknown. We will probe into the exact source of the arms during the investigation.”

The Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang is behind the brutal killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. However, there is no such link established between the killing and the accused arrested in Ambala yet.