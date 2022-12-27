Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four booked for duping Ludhiana woman of 26 lakh

Four booked for duping Ludhiana woman of 26 lakh

Updated on Dec 27, 2022 11:20 PM IST

Three months after a city woman was duped of ₹25.93 lakh by a man posing as a Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) inspector, police have booked four people in the case

haridwar man and his 3 aides had duped woman by posing as a CBI official. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three months after a city woman was duped of 25.93 lakh by a man posing as a Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) inspector, police have booked four people in the case.

The accused have been identified as Vipan Kumar of Gurukul, Haridwar; Kanti of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad; Sunil Kumar of New Delhi and Rupa Rani of Kadkadduma, East Delhi.

The complainant, Testes Mathur of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, told police in her complaint that met Vipan Kumar through the matrimony site, Jeevansathi.com, where he introduced himself as a CBI inspector. They even spoke about getting married and would talk over video calls, she added.

She added that on June 29 this year, Vipan said he is in West Bengal due to a case, where he got injured by a bullet. She said that Vipan told her that he needs money for treatment and she transferred 25.93 lakh to him.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west) Mandeep Singh said that the cyber cell of Ludhiana police conducted investigation and a case was registered against the accused under Sections 419 (cheating for personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B(criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66-D of the Information and Technology Act at Sarabha Nagar police station.

Story Saved
