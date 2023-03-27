Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four booked for land purchase by forging documents in Patiala

Four booked for land purchase by forging documents in Patiala

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Mar 27, 2023 10:38 PM IST

Police have booked four accused for allegedly selling and purchasing a residential plot of a Patiala resident by forging documents.

Police have booked four accused, Iqbal Singh and Harpreet Singh, both sons of late former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harbhajan Singh; Raghbir Singh Kanungo, son of Dyal Singh; and Vandana Arora, daughter-in-law of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, on Sunday for allegedly selling and purchasing a residential plot of a Patiala resident by forging documents. The accused are residents of Nabha.

The investigation officer of the case said the investigation is ongoing. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )
The complainant, Harloveleen Singh, a resident of district Patiala, while speaking to HT, alleged, “The accused Vandana Arora is a daughter-in-law of the president of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Nabha while two are the sons of the deceased former DSP and one is a dismissed Kanungo.”

The complainant added, “My father Navtej Singh died in January, 2008. Our plot is located adjoining to the residence of the late Harbhajan Singh. The accused Arora lives nearby. The accused (sons of late Harbhajan Singh) forged the documents and sold our plot to Vandana Arora. After I started investigating it, I couldn’t ascertain it completely first.” He claimed, “The land was further sold multiple times. My family feel harassed as several government officials are also involved in assisting the accused. It came to my knowledge in August 2022. I started collecting documents and filed the complaint in September 2022.”

The investigation officer of the case, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Karanveer Singh, said, “The investigation is ongoing. We have submitted the report.” According to the first information report (FIR), a copy of which is with HT, “The accused have been booked under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.”

When contacted, AAP president of Nabha, Ashok Arora, the father-in-law of the accused Vandana Arora, said, “We had purchased the plot in 2020 by paying full money to late Harbhajan Singh. We are not aware about it. We also got the papers of the plot checked. God knows what the real matter is. We got to know about the case today. Our documents are correct. After purchasing it, Vandana further sold it. We didn’t get any problem in it.”

