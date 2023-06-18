Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4 cadets of Mohali’s Maharaja Ranjit Singh AFPI commissioned into IAF

4 cadets of Mohali’s Maharaja Ranjit Singh AFPI commissioned into IAF

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 18, 2023 01:09 AM IST

With the commissioning of these cadets, a total of 140 cadets of the institute have been commissioned as officers into the Indian Armed Forces in the last 11 years

Four cadets, Ishan Bakshi, Manraj Singh Sahni, Harshit Bakshi and Armaandeep Singh Sodhi, of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI), Mohali, have been commissioned into the Indian Air Force at a glittering passing out parade at the prestigious Air Force Academy, Dundigal in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Four cadets (from left) Armaandeep Singh Sodhi, Harshit Bakshi , Ishan Bakshi and Manraj Singh Sahni of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI), Mohali, have been commissioned into the Indian Air Force

With the commissioning of these cadets, a total of 140 cadets of the institute have been commissioned as officers into the Indian Armed Forces in the last 11 years.

Major General Ajay H Chauhan (retd), the director of the institute, also congratulated the cadets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian air force
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP