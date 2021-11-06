Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Four children die of diarrhoea in Rajpura

Of the 12 who fell ill, eight are admitted to government hospital, while four are undergoing treatment in a private hospital
Illegal water connections are said to be main cause of diarrhoea outbreak.
Updated on Nov 06, 2021 01:09 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Four children have died while 12 are undergoing treatment following a diarrhoea outbreak at Mirch Mandi, a slum in Rajpura town of Patiala district, in past two days.

The teams of state health department and district authorities visited the affected area and started providing medical assistance to the people.

Rajpura senior medical officer Dr Jagpalinder Singh said several teams are on the job to ascertain the exact cause of outbreak so that it can be contained.

“Of the 12 who fell ill, eight are admitted to government hospital, while four are undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Two patients have been discharged,” he said.

Additional deputy commissioner Gurpreet Singh Thind said the administration has started supplying potable water through tankers in the affected area.

“We have started a probe to ascertain the cause of the outbreak. Responsibility will be fixed and stringent action will be initiated against lax officials,” he said.

Illegal water connections are said to be main cause of the outbreak.

Instructions have been issued to ASHA workers for distribution of oral rehydration therapy (ORS) packets in all households having children under the age five.

