Four companies of central forces deployed, Khattar holds high-level meeting

The Haryana government has deployed at least four companies of the central forces at the farmers’ protest site at Singhu in wake of the killing of a man near the Delhi-Haryana border.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government decided to deploy more paramilitary personnel after Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a high-level meeting of top officers to review the law and order situation.

State home minister Anil Vij, chief secretary (CS) Vijai Vardhan, additional chief secretary (ACS, home) Rajeev Arora, director general of police (DGP) PK Agarwal, and additional director general of police (ADGP, CID) Alok Mittal were among the top officers present in the meeting.

Sources said the state government has been updating the Union home ministry also about the “barbaric killing” which they say has crossed all limits of “brutality”.

During the meeting, Khattar was given a detailed account of the incident. To avoid any untoward incident, it was decided to deploy four more companies of central forces kept as reserve from the central paramilitary forces that the Centre has deputed to deal with the farmers’ agitation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is a disturbing development. See the brutality with which this man was killed…and then, the inhuman way videos were recorded crossing all limits,” said an officer refusing to be identified.