Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four cops suspended in Rohtak

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 05, 2022 01:32 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: The Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Udai Singh Meena has suspended four cops, including an SHO, for allegedly showing incorrect number of arrests of gamblers and a lesser gambling amount than the actual recovery. Those suspended have been identified as Meham SHO Prahlad Singh, ASI Rajender Singh and two other cops-Praveen and Mahavir, all posted at Meham police station. Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura said the four cops have been put under suspension for showing 45,000 gambling amount, which the gamblers alleged was 5 lakh recovered from them when they were playing cards on Diwali in Meham. “The accused also claimed that the suspended cops let go 2 persons who were involved in gambling and showed arrest of 7 persons instead of 9. An investigation is underway against the cops,” he added.

