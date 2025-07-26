Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Four cops to receive CM Rakshak Padak on I-Day for saving 11 from drowning in Sirhind canal

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 09:44 am IST

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann honored four police personnel for saving 11 lives after a car fell into the Sirhind Canal, announcing the CM Rakshak Padak award.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday felicitated four police personnel who saved the lives of 11 people after a car fell into the Sirhind Canal in Bathinda on July 23.

CM Bhagwant Mann felicitating cops in Chandigarh. (Sourced)
CM Bhagwant Mann felicitating cops in Chandigarh. (Sourced)

Mann said the cops will be conferred with the CM Rakshak Padak for their bravery during the upcoming state-level Independence Day celebrations.

Mann honoured the PCR team comprising ASIs Rajinder Singh and Narinder Singh, along with constables Jaswant Singh and Harpal Kaur, for their exemplary service. Interacting with them at his residence, he commended their bravery, stating that they had upheld the glorious legacy of the Punjab Police in serving the people with utmost dedication and commitment.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Four cops to receive CM Rakshak Padak on I-Day for saving 11 from drowning in Sirhind canal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On