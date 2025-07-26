Four cops to receive CM Rakshak Padak on I-Day for saving 11 from drowning in Sirhind canal

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday felicitated four police personnel who saved the lives of 11 people after a car fell into the Sirhind Canal in Bathinda on July 23. CM Bhagwant Mann felicitating cops in Chandigarh. (Sourced)

Mann said the cops will be conferred with the CM Rakshak Padak for their bravery during the upcoming state-level Independence Day celebrations.

Mann honoured the PCR team comprising ASIs Rajinder Singh and Narinder Singh, along with constables Jaswant Singh and Harpal Kaur, for their exemplary service. Interacting with them at his residence, he commended their bravery, stating that they had upheld the glorious legacy of the Punjab Police in serving the people with utmost dedication and commitment.