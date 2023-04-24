Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Srinagar: Four CRPF jawan injured in road accident

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 24, 2023 12:08 AM IST

Four CRPF jawans injured after their vehicle turned turtle in Srinagar's Karan Nagar area. The condition of all jawans is stable.

Four CRPF jawans were injured in an accident on Sunday in Srinagar city.

The injured CRPF jawans have been identified as Inderjeet Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Chander Shekher and Lalit Kumar of 49 Bn. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The condition of all jawans is stated to be stable. Officials said a CRPF vehicle turned turtle at city’s Karan Nagar area close to their camp. All the injured were shifted to a hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

The injured CRPF jawans have been identified as Inderjeet Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Chander Shekher and Lalit Kumar of 49 Bn.

