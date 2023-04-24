Srinagar: Four CRPF jawan injured in road accident
Four CRPF jawans injured after their vehicle turned turtle in Srinagar's Karan Nagar area. The condition of all jawans is stable.
Four CRPF jawans were injured in an accident on Sunday in Srinagar city.
The condition of all jawans is stated to be stable. Officials said a CRPF vehicle turned turtle at city’s Karan Nagar area close to their camp. All the injured were shifted to a hospital where their condition is said to be stable.
The injured CRPF jawans have been identified as Inderjeet Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Chander Shekher and Lalit Kumar of 49 Bn.