Board of School Education Haryana: Class 12 results: Girls clinch top 3 slots in Panchkula

Four girls secured top three positions in humanities and commerce streams in the district in the Class 12 Board of School Education Haryana exams the results of which were announced on Monday.

Himanshi, a commerce student from Kami village in Panchkula, secured the first position in the district with 494 marks out of 500 (98.8%). (HT Photo)

Himanshi, a commerce student from Kami village in Panchkula, secured the first position in the district with 494 marks out of 500 (98.8%). She secured 4th position in the state in the commerce stream. A student of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Barwala, Himanshi wants to become a chartered accountant (CA). “I used to walk to my school that is about 4 km away from my house and occasionally my father used to drop me,” said Himanshi, whose father Ravi Kumar is a supervisor in a private company, while her mother, Sushma is a homemaker. “I did not take any tuition,” she added.

Despite suffering from typhoid during her board exams, Neha of Government Senior Secondary School, Parwala, Panchkula, stood second in the district by securing 471 marks (94.2%). She is a student of humanities. Her father Satpal is a supervisor in the municipal council, Pinjore, while mother, Mamta is a homemaker. “I want to become a lecturer as I love teaching. I help my younger brother and sister with their studies,” said Neha. Her hobbies include writing and dancing.

Diksha and Vandana of Government Senior Secondary School, Pinjore, stood third in the district with 470 marks (94%).

“I want to become a CA as I have interest in accounting and taxation,” said Diksha, a commerce student. Her father is a supervisor in a private company while her mother works as a helper in a private school. She is fond of music and loves applying mehndi.

“I want to clear UPSC and become an IAS officer,” said Vandana, a humanities student. She is the only daughter of her parents. Her father Ravi Kumar is a businessman while her mother Kusum Lata is a homemaker. “Getting up early in the morning and regular self-studies helped me,” said Vandana, who is fond of singing, dancing and reading.

Satpal Kaushik, district education officer (DEO), Panchkula, said, “We are on the 12th position compared to 18th position among the districts last year.”

“Monitoring and mentoring helped in improving the results. Teachers took extra classes and regular tests were held,” he said.

