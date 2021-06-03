Four government schools from Ludhiana among best-rated in Punjab

Four Ludhiana schools are among the 75 best government schools in Punjab, list of which was released by state education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Wednesday. The schools were chosen on the basis of overall grading of schools considering results, infrastructure, co-curricular activities, contribution of school management committees and public and attendance of the students.

All the four government schools are from rural areas. Government Senior Secondary School, Jagraon, (Girls) will get a reward of ₹10 lakh, Government High School (GMS), Rajjowal, will receive ₹7.5 lakh while GMS Birk and GMS Jaangpur will get ₹5 lakh.

The overall grading will help to improve quality of education in the government schools as it provides an equal platform for teachers and principals for a healthy competition.

The Jagraon school had a strength of 1,290 students last year and this year, 237 new students enrolled, including 200 from private schools. The school has 10 smart classrooms and WiFi facility. Principal Gursharan Kaur said, “For the last four years, our entire staff has been making efforts to enhance the facilities in school. With the help of the community, we have done colour coding of the school building and then, the education department sends funds to improve infrastructure in the school.”

At Rajjowal school, there were 83 students in Class 10 last year and all of them had scored above 95% in the board exams. The school has a strength of 356 students now and efforts are on to increase it, said school headmistress Seema Gupta. “Our students participate in all online competitions and we ensure that they stay motivated. We have come up with buddy groups and our teachers reach out every student to help. To engage students during summer break, we have organised camps and received an overwhelming response,” she added.

“I have decided to use this reward amount to set up a badminton court for girl students,” she said.