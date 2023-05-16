Haryana: Four narcotics bureau cops booked for corruption

Four cops have been booked by the Karnal police for allegedly accepting bribe in lieu of reducing the quantity of drugs recovered from a person booked in a drugs case. Four cops have been booked by the Karnal police for allegedly accepting bribe in lieu of reducing the quantity of drugs recovered from a person booked in a drugs case.

As per the information, the accused have been identified as sub-inspectors Balwan Singh, Krishan Kumar and Chander Shekhar and a constable Ajay Kumar. All accused were posted in the Karnal unit of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB).

Accused Chander Shekhar has been arrested by the police and has been taken on four-day police remand.

Police officials associated with the investigation said Nafe Singh of Pabnawa village in Kaithal district alleged that the police arrested his brother Sultan with 995-gm opium and demanded ₹2 lakh from him to show the recovery to be below 25gm so that Sultan could get a bail. Later, ₹1.20 lakh was finalised, of which ₹50,000 was given to them and the remaining amount was to be paid the next day.

He alleged that after taking ₹50,000, the accused police officials showed the recovery of 467-gm opium.

On being contacted, Karnal superintendent of police Sashank Kumar Sawan, who also has the additional charge of HSNCB SP, said they have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The SP said the investigation is on as per the allegations made in the complaint.