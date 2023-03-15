Four Haryana youths held for hiring others to clear test of Central institute

Coimbatore (TN) Four Haryana youths were arrested on Tuesday for hiring others to write a test for a job at the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB) here, police said.

All four were arrested under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They were identified as R Amitkumar, S Amit Kumar, R Amit and Suleman.

The Central government run IFGTB conducted a test for five posts of multi-tasking staff on February 4 here and had videographed the candidates who wrote the exam as well as collected their thumb impressions, to avoid chances of impersonation.

Those who passed the test were asked to appear for verification of their certificates on Monday. At the time, the institute went through the video footage of the candidates that was shot during the examination.

The officials found that four persons who came for the certificate verification had not attended the written test, and that four others had appeared on their roll numbers. Their thumb impressions did not match those of the persons who had taken the test as well, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On a complaint by the institute, Saibaba Colony police arrived at the scene and interrogated the four persons. Police said they confessed that they had hired others to appear for the test in their place.

All four were arrested under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document).

They were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody, police added,