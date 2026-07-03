Four held for attacking Panchkula police team during an Illegal mining operation

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking a Panchkula police team, obstructing government duty and ramming a police vehicle with a tractor during an operation against illegal mining in the Ghaggar river. The incident occurred on June 30 around 2 pm, police said.

A case has been registered at Chandimandir police station under Sections 109, 121, 132 , 221, 324 (4) related to attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, assault, mischief of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Mining Act. (HT File)

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According to police, a joint team of Sector 25 police post and the mining department reached the Ghaggar river near Sector 28 after receiving information about illegal mining using a tractor-trolley. On seeing the team, the suspects allegedly pelted stones and tried to flee. During the chase, they allegedly dumped the mined material on the road and rammed the police gypsy with their tractor.

A constable, Ankit Kumar of Yamunanagar, sustained injuries after falling from the vehicle and was referred to GMCH-32, Chandigarh, for treatment.

Police arrested the tractor driver, Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Kakrali village in Mohali district, and later apprehended his three alleged associates—Gurjit Singh alias Bablu,Sonu alias Bihari, both residents of Kakrali village and Deepak, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula.

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{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered at Chandimandir police station under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 121 (voluntarily causing hurt), 132 (assault), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 324 (4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Mining Act. Police also seized the tractor-trolley and mining equipment allegedly used in the incident. According to the police, accused Gurjit and Jaswinder have previous criminal cases registered against them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered at Chandimandir police station under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 121 (voluntarily causing hurt), 132 (assault), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 324 (4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Mining Act. Police also seized the tractor-trolley and mining equipment allegedly used in the incident. According to the police, accused Gurjit and Jaswinder have previous criminal cases registered against them. {{/usCountry}}

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