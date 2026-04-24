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Four held for providing logistic support to terrorists in J&K

The arrested OGWs has been identified as as Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, and Shazia Mohammad, all residents of Hazratbal

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 06:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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Four over ground workers (OGWs), including a woman, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital for their alleged involvement in terror-related activities, said police officials on Thursday.

Police said that one hand grenade, 15 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, four mobile phones, and some cash were recovered from their possession. (File)

The arrested OGWs has been identified as as Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, and Shazia Mohammad, all residents of Hazratbal.

They were arrested from the Hazratbal area of Srinagar, officials said, adding that they were providing logistical support to the terrorists.

“Four OGWs were held for providing logistic support to terrorists in the city. The arrests were made from the Hazratbal Srinagar during a specific operation,” said officials.

Police said that one hand grenade, 15 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, four mobile phones, and some cash were recovered from their possession.

Police has registered a case against the arrested persons under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Arms Act. “The arrested persons are being questioned for more clues about the terrorists,” a senior officer said.

 
unlawful activities (prevention) act nia jammu and kashmir
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Four held for providing logistic support to terrorists in J&K
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Four held for providing logistic support to terrorists in J&K
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