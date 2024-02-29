Four held guilty of stabbing man to death in Chandigarh

A local court has found four youths guilty of stabbing a Haryana native to death in Mauli Jagran on Diwali night in 2022. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on February 29. (Shutterstock)

Three of the convicts, Roop Basant, alias Bhola; Ampik alias Gulli; and Ghanish, alias Dhanish, are residents of Mauli Jagran village, while the fourth, Arjun Thakur, alias Shiva, alias Munna, hails from Agra. They are all in their early 20s.

As per case files, the victim, Kuldeepak Sharma, 26, from Kaithal, Haryana, was stabbed to death in Mauli Jagran after a petty argument. His brother Abhishek Sharma and friend Shahbaz were also injured as they intervened to save him.

The case was registered on the statement of Abhishek, who told police that he and his brother were visiting their maternal aunt’s house in Mauli Jagran to celebrate Diwali. While returning home, they stopped near a park to talk to their two friends Deepu and Shahbaz.

There, around 12.30 am, Kuldeepak got into an argument with four youths, who attacked them with a knife. Deepu rushed Kuldeepak, Abhishek and Shahbaz to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, in his vehicle. But Kuldeepak was declared dead.

On the basis of Abhishek’s complaint, police had booked the four accused under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mauli Jagran police station. They were subsequently arrested.

