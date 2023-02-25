Four held with 200 boxes of illicit liquor in Zirakpur

Police on Friday arrested four persons and recovered 200 boxes of illicit liquor from them.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said the accused, Harsh Sharma, Om Prakash and Neeraj, all residents of Sonipat and Arun Kumar of Fatehabad, Agra, were arrested following a tip-off near the K-Area flyover, Zirakpur. Police also impounded two vehicles.

Another senior police officer, meanwhile, said, “These accused are just the transporters and now we are trying to locate the smugglers who asked them to deliver the consignment.”

The accused have been booked under Excise Act at the Zirakpur police station.