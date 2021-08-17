Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four held with 11 lakh in counterfeit currency in Patiala
Four held with 11 lakh in counterfeit currency in Patiala

Fake bills prepared using high-quality equipment as they seem to be as good as genuine ones, say police
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 01:19 AM IST
Counterfeit currency.

Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang involved in making fake currency and arrested four persons with 10.7 lakh in counterfeit notes in Patiala.

Those arrested were identified as Harpal Kaur, Amandeep Singh, Kala Soni and Gurdeep Singh, all residents of the district.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sourav Jindal said they also recovered colour printers, laptops, computers and laminators from their possession.

“Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and nabbed the suspects who were operating from different locations in Patiala. During interrogation, it came to fore that they had formed a gang and used to exchange 1 lakh in fake currency with 30,000 of original bills,” the DSP said.

The confiscated fake currency bills are that of 500 and 200 denominations.

“The fake currency seems to have been prepared using high-quality equipment. There is little difference between the notes they have made and the genuine ones. Shopkeepers are liable to fall prey to such currency,” the DSP added.

