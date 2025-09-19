Four houses, which developed cracks due to erosion of dhussi bundh at Mandala Channa village of Jalandhar district, collapsed on Thursday. Four houses collapse in Jalandhar; gushing Sutlej water continues to erode dhussi bundh

The administration had evacuated the people and shifted their goods to safer places after the Sutlej water continued to damage the embankments. The Sutlej is flowing 24,100 cusecs of water at Gidderpindi gauge.

Fearing floods, the people in Mandala Channa village have started shifting their livestock and goods to safer places.

The strong water current of the river has been damaging dhussi bundh in Mandala Channa village for the past few days after the river changed its course and started flowing on the right side putting villages situated along the bundh at risk.

Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal said only 24,100 cusecs of water is flowing in the river, yet the Sutlej is causing severe erosion. “The erosion has now widened to more than 500 feet. There is a need to continuously remove silt from beneath the railway bridge near Gidderpindi. In the floods, huge amounts of sand from the hills fell into the Sutlej, filling up large parts of the riverbed, which was already heavily silted. This excessive silt is also altering the natural flow of the river,” Seechewal told Barinder Kumar Goyal, water resources minister, who visited the site to take stock of the situation.

He added that the diversions installed on a war-footing on Wednesday night were washed away by the river’s strong current.

Meanwhile, Goyal added that the reinforcement work is being carried out by the drainage department with the active support of hundreds of volunteers, Punjab police personnel and army officials.

“There is no shortage of resources for this vital task, as there is no dearth of supply material and manpower in order to protect the region from a potential flood-like situation,” Goyal said.

He added that the erosion of the bundh was caused by the river’s strong flow directed towards it.

Beas flowing 1.13 cusecs of water; Pong over danger mark

Due to rainfall in the catchment areas, the Beas river was flowing 1.13 lakh cusecs of water at 9am at Kapurthala’s Dhilwan gauge before the flow reduced to 1.08 lakh cusecs at 6pm.

It continued to inundate low-lying agricultural fields in the Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi.

Built over the Beas river, the Pong Dam’s reservoir recorded 1,394.83 feet water level on Thursday against 1,395.71 feet on Wednesday.

At the same time, the Pong inflow was recorded 52,313 cusecs from the catchment areas, including Kangra, Mandi and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh. The Bhakra Beas Management Board continued the controlled release of 59,845 cusecs through its spillway gates and turbines downstream into the Beas river.