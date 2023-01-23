Four HP chief parliamentary secretaries allotted departments

The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday allotted departments to four chief parliamentary secretaries Mohan Lal Brakta, Ram Kumar, Ashish Butail and Kishori Lal.

Brakta, an MLA from Rohru, has been attached with law, parliamentary affairs and horticulture departments while Ram Kumar, the legislator from Doon assembly segment of Solan, will look after TCP, industries and revenue departments.

Palampur MLA Ashish Butail has been attached with urban development, elementary education and higher education department, while Kishori Lal, who represents Baijnath assembly segment, has been allotted animal husbandry, rural development and panchayati raj departments.

The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government had appointed six chief parliamentary secretaries of whom Sanjay Awasthi and Sunder Singh Thakur were already allotted departments.

Awasthi, a second-term MLA from Arki, was given public works, health and information and PR departments, while Kullu MLA Thakur was attached with power, forest, tourism and transport departments.

Chief parliamentary secretaries don’t have any powers to approve projects or scheme and are only entitled to give their recommendation in form of file noting. They, however, are entitled to the facilities equivalent to the ministers like house and vehicles and offices.

Sukhu flies to Delhi; likely to meet PM today

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday afternoon flew to New Delhi, where he is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Sukhu said such visits would be frequent now for works of state’s interest. The CM said he would pay a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister as well as President Droupadi Murmu.

He is also likely to meet some Union ministers and take up the matter related to projects concerning the state.

Sources said Sukhu would also meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with whom he would discuss the cabinet expansion and appointment of chairperson and vice-chairperson of boards and corporation.

The CM would return on January 24 evening after attending some more official meetings and will directly go to Hamirpur, his home district, where he would preside over the Statehood Day function on January 25.

