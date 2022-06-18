Four illegal structures razed in Ram Darbar as CHB doubles down on zero-tolerance

Chandigarh Housing Board on Friday demolished encroachments on public land and fresh unauthorised constructions in four dwelling units in Ram Darbar.

Of the four cases, three pertained to encroachment on public land and one wherein an additional storey had been constructed.

CHB is computing the cost of demolitions, which will be recovered from the allottees. In case of its non-payment, their allotments will become liable to be cancelled.

Speaking about the same, CHB chief executive officer (CEO) Yashpal Garg said, “To ensure effective actions against fresh illegal/unauthorised constructions, the CHB is adopting a zero-tolerance policy. The enforcement squad is making daily inspections in all the sectors to identify fresh violations/alternations and effective actions are taken in each of such cases.”

On-the-spot challans are being issued by CHB’s enforcement squad, with the directions to immediately stop further construction and remove of the already-constructed structures. The body has carried out regular inspections after issuing challans. Photographs of the fresh constructions are also being taken.

Elaborating on the process, Garg said, “If further constructions are stopped and the allottee starts removing the violations, then the CHB waits for three days before taking up the demolition work. Otherwise, demolition may be carried out immediately without waiting even for a single day.”

“The cost of demolition will be recovered from the allottee. Though required precautions are taken during the demolition, there is a possibility that adjoining structures may get damaged and, in such event, the allottee will be responsible for such extra damage to own or adjoining units,” he added.

Further appealing for compliance, Garg said, “Allottees are again requested not to undertake any fresh building violations. Since these violations may lead to structural safety issues, not only for the dwelling units but also for the particular unit and also for the adjoining unit, the CHB is adopting zero tolerance policy.”

