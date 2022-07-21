Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four killed, 5 injured in Sonepat road mishap
chandigarh news

Four killed, 5 injured in Sonepat road mishap

Four persons, including three women, were killed and five others were injured after the pick-van in which they were travelling rammed into a tractor-trailer near Garhi Kalan village in Sonepat on Wednesday
Four persons were killed and five were injured after their vehicle rammed into a tractor-trailer in Sonepat on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 03:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Four persons, including three women, were killed and five others received injuries after the pick-van in which they were travelling rammed into a tractor-trailer near Garhi Kalan village in Sonepat on Wednesday, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep, 22, Satbiri, 26, Dulari, 45, and Pooja, 20, all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

A spokesman of the Sonepat police said the mishap took place around 6 am in the morning on the national-highway (NH-44) near Garhi Kalan village in the district.

“UP resident Sandeep and his brother-in-law Sonu were heading towards Delhi and they have given a lift to seven persons in Karnal. When their pick-up van reached Garhi Kalan village, it rammed into a tractor-trailer, which was laden with paddy bags. The victims’ bodies were sent for the post-mortem examination at the Civil Hospital in Sonepat,” the spokesman said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP