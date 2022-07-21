Four killed, 5 injured in Sonepat road mishap

Four persons, including three women, were killed and five others received injuries after the pick-van in which they were travelling rammed into a tractor-trailer near Garhi Kalan village in Sonepat on Wednesday, the police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep, 22, Satbiri, 26, Dulari, 45, and Pooja, 20, all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

A spokesman of the Sonepat police said the mishap took place around 6 am in the morning on the national-highway (NH-44) near Garhi Kalan village in the district.

“UP resident Sandeep and his brother-in-law Sonu were heading towards Delhi and they have given a lift to seven persons in Karnal. When their pick-up van reached Garhi Kalan village, it rammed into a tractor-trailer, which was laden with paddy bags. The victims’ bodies were sent for the post-mortem examination at the Civil Hospital in Sonepat,” the spokesman said.