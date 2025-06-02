Four killed as car rams into truck in Haryana’s Mahendergarh

Four men in their 20s were killed when their Hyundai Verna car rammed into a truck near Unhani village in Mahendergarh early on Monday, police said. The mangled remains of the car after it rammed into the truck near Unhani village in Mahendergarh early on Monday. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Gaurav and Sachin, both residents of Shikohpur village in Gurugram district, Kanwar Pal of Gurugram’s Panchgaon village and Ankit Kumar of Uttar Pradesh.

Kanina police station house officer Rakesh Kumar said that the incident took place around 2am when the four persons were going to Gurugram after attending a function at Gaurav’s sister’s house at Nimhera village.

“The car driver lost control as the road was damaged and rammed into the truck. Such was the impact of the crash that a crane had to be requisitioned to extricate the bodies. The victims were taken to the civil hospital at Kanina for post-mortem and their families were informed,” the SHO said.