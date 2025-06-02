Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Four killed as car rams into truck in Haryana’s Mahendergarh

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 02, 2025 03:53 PM IST

Three of the victims, all in their 20s, were from Gurugram district, while one was from Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Four men in their 20s were killed when their Hyundai Verna car rammed into a truck near Unhani village in Mahendergarh early on Monday, police said.

The mangled remains of the car after it rammed into the truck near Unhani village in Mahendergarh early on Monday. (HT Photo)
The mangled remains of the car after it rammed into the truck near Unhani village in Mahendergarh early on Monday. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Gaurav and Sachin, both residents of Shikohpur village in Gurugram district, Kanwar Pal of Gurugram’s Panchgaon village and Ankit Kumar of Uttar Pradesh.

Kanina police station house officer Rakesh Kumar said that the incident took place around 2am when the four persons were going to Gurugram after attending a function at Gaurav’s sister’s house at Nimhera village.

“The car driver lost control as the road was damaged and rammed into the truck. Such was the impact of the crash that a crane had to be requisitioned to extricate the bodies. The victims were taken to the civil hospital at Kanina for post-mortem and their families were informed,” the SHO said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Four killed as car rams into truck in Haryana’s Mahendergarh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On