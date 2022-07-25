Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four killed as car veers off road in Jammu’s Ramban
chandigarh news

Four killed as car veers off road in Jammu’s Ramban

The accident, which took place on a link road in the Higni-Badarkoot belt near Ramban, Jammu, also ledt others injured
Four people were killed as a car veered off road in Jammu’s Ramban. (iStockphoto)
Published on Jul 25, 2022 02:40 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Banihal/jammu

Four people died and as many were injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Sunday when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off a road and rolled down a gorge, officials said.

The accident took place on a link road in the Higni-Badarkoot belt, they said, adding that the injured have been hospitalised.

The dead were identified as Haza Begum and Abdul Rasheed, residents of Shagan Ramsoo, Zahida Begum and Mushtaq Ahmed.

Two of the injured, Shahnaza Begum and Mushtaq Ahmed of Shagan Ramsoo, were shifted to the government medical college in Anantnag, they said

