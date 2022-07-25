Four killed as SUV rolls down gorge in Chamba

Four people were killed after the SUV that they were travelling in plunged into a gorge at Satrundi in the remote Churah sub-division of Chamba district on Sunday evening. The accidents also left three others seriously injured.

Giving details of the accident, Tissa tehsildar Prakash Sharma said the incident took place 107 kilometres away from district headquarters on the Chamba-Killar road at around 4.30 pm.

A rescue team was rushed to the spot from Bairagarh police post soon after the information was received. The injured trio were taken to the nearby hospital at Tissa.

The deceased are yet to be identified.

20 pilgrims injured in Kangra

Meanwhile, at least 20 pilgrims from Jagraon, Punjab, suffered injuries after their jeep rolled down a gorge at Paleli village in Kangra district. The pilgrims were on their way to Jwalaji temple after having paid obeisance at the Chintpurni shrine.

Police said the jeep rolled down the gorge while the driver attempted to give a pass to another vehicle on a narrow stretch.

Local residents informed the police and also came to the rescue of the injured, who were rushed to Chintpurni hospital in Una district. From there, three people who had suffered serious injuries were referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and causing hurt by negligence. Further investigation is underway.