Four killed, four injured as cars collide head-on in Punjab’s Sangrur

Four persons were killed and four others injured in a head-on crash between two cars near Bir Kalan village of Sunam sub-division on Wednesday morning. The injured persons are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

Among the deceased are Harwinder Singh (35), resident of village Joga and Surjeet Kaur (70), resident of Marhi village. (HT Photo)

The incident took place around 8am when a family was heading to Sirsa after visiting a private hospital in Chandigarh while the second family was going to an eye doctor in Patiala from Mansa. Both families were travelling in cars. When they reached near Bir Kalan village, there was a collision between the two cars.

The deceased have been identified as Harwinder Singh (35), resident of village Joga and Surjeet Kaur (70), resident of Marhi village. Other deceased include Surinder Singh (65) and his wife Sarabjeet Kaur (65), resident of Dhing road. The injured persons are identified as Sachdeep Singh (32), resident of Dhing road, Sirsa while the others are Manpreet Singh 28, resident of Marhi village, Ranjeet Kaur 65 and Amandeep Kaur 25, residents of Joga village of Mansa district.

Police said that Surinder Singh along with his wife Sarabjeet Kaur and son Sachdeep Singh were on their way back home in Etios car. The others were going to Patiala in a Maruti Swift car. Sachdeep Singh was driving Etios car while Manpreet was driving the Maruti Swift and both vehicles collided with each other near Bir Kalan village.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Rajinder Singh, investigation officer, said that Surinder Singh and Surjeet Kaur died on spot while Harwinder Singh died on the way to government hospital Suman. Sarabjeet died during treatment at a private hospital in Patiala.

Lakhveer Singh, station house officer of Cheema police station said that Suchdeep Singh is getting treatment at a government Rajindra hospital in Patiala while the others are being treated at a private hospital in Bathinda.

Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of The Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated as the families did not lodge any complaint against each other or anyone, he added.