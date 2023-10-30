News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four killed in road mishap in Sonepat

Four killed in road mishap in Sonepat

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Oct 30, 2023 07:09 PM IST

A spokesman of Sonepat police said that the incident took place when five persons were returning to Delhi after attending the wedding of Azam’s elder brother at Chandigarh on Sunday night

: Four persons from Delhi were killed and one other was injured when a Punjab Roadways bus rammed into their car at Sonepat’s Ganaur area, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Jaiyad , 24, Mohammad Zakir, Mohammad Azam, both aged 25, and Mohammad Nadim, 26. The injured has been identified as Dilshad.

A spokesman of Sonepat police said that the incident took place when five persons were returning to Delhi after attending the wedding of Azam's elder brother at Chandigarh on Sunday night.

“When they crossed the Ganaur crossing, a speeding Punjab roadways bus rammed into their car and three of them died on the spot. Two persons were referred to Rohtak’s PGIMS, where one of the occupants died during treatment. Dilshad is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be stable,” the spokesman added.

The spokesman further said that the bus driver fled the spot and he has been booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. The efforts are on to nab him, the spokesman added.

Monday, October 30, 2023
