Four killed in road mishaps at Karnal, Kurukshetra

Four people including a 14-year-old were killed, while two others sustained injuries, in two separate road accidents in Karnal and Kurukshetra districts.

Mangled remains of the car involved in the road mishap in Kurukshetra. (HT Photo)

Sharing details, police officials said Vikas Kumar, 27, of Jhinwarheri village, Kurukshetra, and his 14-year-old nephew of Kathgarh village, Ambala, were killed after a truck rammed into the car that they were travelling in.

Investigators said the incident took place on Sunday evening when the family was headed towards Kurukshetra in their car. The truck reportedly came from the opposite direction and hit them. Vikas and his nephew were killed on the spot and the bodies were recovered with the help of cranes.

The truck driver, however, managed to flee from the spot and a first information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against him. The bodies have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem, the police said.

In the second accident, Sahil of Bapda village of Kurukshetra and Munish of Chand Samand village, Karnal, were killed and Vir Singh of Kawi village, Panipat, sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in was hit by another car near Janesro village in Karnal district.

Police said the driver of the second car also sustained injuries and has been hospitalised.

Police said the accident took place around 9 pm on Sunday when Sohil along with four others — Munish, Vir, Ravinder and Jarnail — were headed to Indri from Kurukshetra. The group had stopped their car roadside near Janesro village when the second vehicle hit their car from the back.

The injured were rushed to hospital where doctors declared Sohil and Munish as brought dead.

Sharing details, Indri police station in-charge Krishan Kumar said a case has been registered under section 279, 337 (causes hurt due to negligence) and 304 of the Indian Penal Code against the driver. The deceased’s bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem.

