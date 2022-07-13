Four men arrested for killing 13 people during 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur
A special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh Police probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that claimed 127 lives in Kanpur arrested four more accused, including a three-time corporator, for allegedly killing 13 people in four separate cases at Dabauli and Govind Nagar areas of the city.
The SIT was formed by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government in 2019 on the orders of the Supreme Court to reinvestigate the pending cases related to the riots that had followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984.
Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Balendu Bhushan Singh, who is heading the SIT, said that so far 21 of the 73 identified suspects in 11 cases have been arrested.
The DIG said Kailash Pal, the then Congress corporator, was arrested for the Dabauli killings in which Vishakh Singh, his wife Simran Kaur, their four sons and a daughter were brutally murdered.
Pal and two other corporators were allegedly leading a mob that looted the victims’ house before killing them. Pal, who is now aged around 75, was booked on the basis of the statements given by Mahendra Singh and Avtar Singh, two of the surviving sons of Vishakh Singh.
The other three men arrested in separate cases that led to six deaths have been identified as Rajan Lal Pandey, 85; Deepak Dammulal, 70; and Dhirendra Tiwari, 71.
Officials asked to release water from Almatti dam
Considering the heavy downpour in the catchment area of the Koyana and Krishna rivers, the Maharashtra water resources department has requested the superintending engineer of the Almatti reservoir to increase water discharge up to 100,000 cusecs to avoid a flood-like situation in the southern parts of the state. Sangli irrigation circle, superintending engineer, Milind Naik, said that there is daily coordination between them considering the rainfall situation in the river catchment area.
PRTC to add 219 buses for new routes under kilometre scheme
The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation is set to add 219 new buses to its fleet to improve transport services in the state, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Tuesday. Bhullar said the buses were being added to the PRTC fleet to meet the demand following new bus route permits issued by the state government.
Ludhiana: Woman kidnapped by family for getting married against their will
A newlywed woman was allegedly kidnapped by Jagriti's' family from Maskeen Nagar, Salem Tabri, on Monday for getting married against their will. The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of Ravi Kumar, 25, the husband of the woman Jagriti, 25. The accused are Jagriti's father Dharminder Jangra of Pundri village in Kaithal, Haryana; mother Sneha Jangra, her uncle and another relative. One of their aides is yet to be identified.
Punjab to operationalise mohalla clinics on I-Day: Health minister
Health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Tuesday said that the Punjab government will operationalise mohalla clinics on the Independence Day. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had recently stated that 75 mohalla clinics, being set up on the lines of Delhi, will be made operational in the first phase (on August 15) and 109 by the end of this financial year.
Mohali court denies pre-arrest bail to former Punjab minister Gilzian in graft case
A Mohali court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Punjab's forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian in a corruption case. The court of additional district and sessions judge said corruption charges against the former Congress minister are of “serious nature” and “under such circumstances bail cannot be granted”. Earlier Gilzian had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court to seek quashing of the FIR registered against him, but failed to get any relief.
