Four men held for begging in Chandigarh

Continuing with its drive against beggars, Chandigarh Police arrested four different beggars from various parts of the city in separate cases on Wednesday.

The police arrested 36-year-old Jagan Paswan, a resident of Nayagaon, Mohali, from SCO No 47 in Sector 17, Chandigarh, while he was begging.

The police also arrested 49-year-old Keshra, a resident of Chandawas tehsil, Chittora Rainwal, Jaipur, from housing board light point.

The police then arrested 48-year-old Sonarayan, a resident of Swai Madhopur in Rajasthan from Hallomajra light point while he was begging. In the fourth case, the police arrested 45-year-old Panna Lal, a resident of Manimajra, from Shastri Nagar light point.

A case under Section 3 of the Haryana Beggar Act 1971 was registered at IT Park police station. Later, all of them were released on bail.

UT administration had on Monday launched an eight-day awareness campaign, inaugurated by UT adviser Rajiv Verma at UT Secretariat, focussing on eliminating beggary in the city and promoting a more compassionate way of supporting those in need.

Various departments are actively participating in this drive. Chandigarh Police, in collaboration with anti-human trafficking unit and the UT child protection unit, has been conducting rescue operations while the excise department has increased vigilance in market areas to curb street begging and exploitation.

Additionally, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers will engage the public through flash mobs to spread awareness and discourage handing alms.

Meanwhile, citizens are encouraged to contribute by donating winter essentials such as, new socks, gloves, shoes, mufflers, scarves, and school supplies at designated “Neki ki Deewar” locations at Nari Niketan, Sector 26, old age homes, Sectors 15 and 43, and Snehalaya, Sector 39 from October 21 to October 28.