Four men held for firing shots in air at Mohali society

Police on Sunday arrested four men from Punjab for opening fire in the air and brandishing weapons at Unitech Uniworld City in Sector 97, where have rented a flat.

The accused were identified as Amrit Arora, 23, of Jalandhar; and Gurpreet Singh, 27, Satwinder Singh, 22, and Parv Janeja, 22, all hailing from Ferozepur.

The accused were booked following a joint complaint by members of the housing society’s RWA who accused the men of firing gunshots in the air while driving around the society, endangering lives and created panic.

The complaint said that despite repeated complaints to the owner of the flat rented by the accused, no action was taken against them.

Through a probe, police also found numerous videos of the accused on social media, brandishing weapons and firing in the air, besides videos of them flaunting money. “All four accused have been arrested. The weapons recovered from them are licensed,” said a senior police official.

A case under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered against them.

