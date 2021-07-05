Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four men rob petrol pump employees at gunpoint at Mohali village
chandigarh news

Four men rob petrol pump employees at gunpoint at Mohali village

Masked men arrived at Bhim petrol pump in a white car in the wee hours of Sunday; crime captured on CCTV cameras
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 01:19 AM IST
A CCTV grab of the robbers pointing guns at two employees at Bhim petrol pump in Kharar in the wee hours of Sunday. (HT Photo)

Four masked men robbed 80,000 at gunpoint from a petrol pump in Soharan village on Kurali Road in Kharar in the wee hours of Sunday.

The robbers struck around 2.15am on Sunday when the oil tanker reached the pump to fill the underground oil tanks.

“They arrived in a white car. Three of them, all armed, got down. Two entered the room of the manager, who woke up on hearing the melee. As he kneeled and joined hands to be spared, the robbers snatched 80,000 from him and another employee while brandishing guns,” said Rupinderdeep Kaur, deputy superintendent of police, Kharar. The accused escorted the victims out of the room before fleeing in the car.

She added that the crime was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump and they were hopeful of arresting the accused soon.

Following a complaint by an employee, Amit Sharma, the robbers were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to robbery), 392 (robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at the Sadar police station in Kharar.

Earlier on May 18, seven men had thrashed two employees of a petrol pump in Sanauli in Zirakpur and snatched 50,000. Both employees were seriously injured. The case remains unsolved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo learns to get into pool, enjoys happy swim. Watch

‘Eye of fire’ on Gulf of Mexico sparks hilarious memes on Twitter

Raveena Tandon shares video of safari in rain, Madhuri Dixit reacts

Iconic places from around the world re-created in Minecraft, including Taj Mahal
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP