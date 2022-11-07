Four minors held for killing boy in Kurukshetra

: Kurukshetra police have arrested four minors for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy following an altercation. The police said that the deceased Rajat Kumar, a resident of a society under Krishna Gate police station, was found dead near a canal in Kakot village of Kaithal district on Friday. Prateek Kumar, incharge of Crime Investigation of Karnal police, said the four accused, aged between 15 and 17 years, belonged to Kurukshetra. They had stopped Rajat’s bike and attacked him with sticks and later threw him in the canal and fled the spot. The police said the minors have been sent to Madhuban Juvenile Home and police have also recovered three mobile phones and a bike from their possession.

