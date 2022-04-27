Four months after MC polls, Chandigarh mayor yet to form sub-panels
Four months after the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) elections in December 2021, the politically split House has yet to constitute the key sub-committees.
MC’s functioning relies on the committee system, under which various sub-panels dealing with specific subjects are formed by the mayor from among the elected councillors, with officials also added as members to guide and assist them.
While the finance and contract committee (F&CC) has the authority to approve projects up to ₹50 lakh, the 12 sub-panels have the power to sanction works costing ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh.
In cases involving financial implication beyond these limits or requiring policy decisions, the matter is referred to MC’s general House meeting.
The 12 committees focus on sanitation; environment and city beautification; electricity; fire and emergency services; apni mandi and day market; women empowerment; enforcement; slum colonies and village development; arts, culture and sports; roads; water supply and sewerage disposal; and house tax assessment.
“In the absence of these committees, the F&CC committee has been flooded with requests for approval of even small civic works, not allowing it to take up key policy issues,” said an MC official, not wishing to be named.
Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh said, “We have repeatedly asked the mayor for the constitution of the committees, as MC’s work is suffering in their absence. The BJP knows that if voting takes place, they will lose as the opposition has more votes, so that’s why they are delaying it.”
In the House of 35, the BJP has 13 councillors, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 14, the Congress seven and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) one. The mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor are all from the BJP.
During the F&CC constitution, the members were elected unanimously in proportion to the parties’ strength in the House. Both the BJP and the AAP have two members each, and the Congress one.
AAP councillor and leader of opposition Yogesh Dhingra claimed, “We have requested the mayor to constitute the committees multiple times, but the delay continues as the mayor hasn’t been elected legally.”
Speaking on the delay, mayor Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon said, “The committees will be constituted soon. Before that, we are waiting for appointment of the nominated councillors.”
Notably, the nominated councillors have yet to be appointed by the UT administration.
-
Road accidents claim two lives in Panchkula
Speeding vehicles claimed two lives in Panchkula in the past 24 hours. In the first case, a teenaged diploma student was killed after The victim, Nikhil Agarwal, 17 fell out of a speeding private bus in Golpura, Panchkula, on Monday. The victim, Nikhil Agarwal, 17, hailed from Ambala Cantt and was pursuing a diploma in computer science at Swami Devi Dyal College, Golpura. On Monday, he boarded a private bus around 1.15 pm to return home.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 32, highest in 53 days
Amid fears of a fourth Covid wave, the tricity on Tuesday logged 32 fresh cases, a 113% spike from the 15 cases the day before. Tuesday's case tally was also the highest since March 4, when 36 infections had surfaced. The latest case count comprised 15 cases from Chandigarh, 12 from Mohali and five from Panchkula. Both Chandigarh and Mohali had last clocked daily cases in double digits only on March 11 and March 5, respectively.
-
Colony No. 4 demolition: Chandigarh admn allows residents 7 days to present papers for flat allotment
Readying to carry out the demolition of Colony Number 4, the UT administration on Tuesday allowed eligible residents seven days to submit their relevant documents for alternative housing. On Tuesday, the Chandigarh Housing Board, after a computerised draw, also allotted flats to seven colony residents, who had valid documents and were found eligible for flat allotment under the Chandigarh Small Flat Scheme 2006.
-
Baltana youth rapes five-year-old girl left in his care, arrested
The Baltana police have arrested a 24-year-old youth for raping a five-year-old girl, left in the accused, Raj Soni, a resident of Colony Number 4's care by her mother on April 9. On April 9, as her husband, a daily wager, left for Ludhiana in connection with some work, she left her daughter in the care of their relative, who also lived in Baltana. When she returned from work around 3.30 pm, her daughter started crying and revealed that their relative sexually assaulted her.
-
Ludhiana mishap: NRI, four others killed as SUV plunges into canal
Five men, including a Canada-based non-resident Indian, were killed as their speeding SUV plunged into a canal near Jagera bridge at Malaud in Ludhiana district late on Monday night. One of the occupants had a narrow escape and has been hospitalised, said police. The victims have been identified as NRI Jatinder Singh, 49; his brother-in-law Kuldeep Singh, 42; and their friends Jagtar Singh, 52; Jagdeep Singh, 25; and Jagdeep Singh Jagga, 45.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics