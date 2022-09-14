Four more held in smuggling of banned injections

: A week after the arrest of a former wrestler for his involvement in smuggling of banned injections, a team of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB), Karnal has apprehended four more persons of the gang involved in supplying sedative jabs to sportspersons.

The police said that the kingpin of the gang was still at large.

The arrested accused have been identified as Raju Shukla, Abdul Karim and Ranjeet, residents of Delhi and Ravi of Gudha village of Karnal district.

Deputy superintendent of police Virender Saini said that the police have also recovered 900 injections from Abdul Karim.

The team members had on September 6 arrested Kaushal Kumar, a former national wrestling player and resident of Kaith village of Panipat with 145 vials of Pentazocine lactate injections.

He was taken on remand and on his information, police have arrested Raju Sukhla, who used to supply cosmetic items and drugs from Delhi, the DSP said, adding that the police arrested Abdul from Delhi.

As per the investigation, Ranjeet used to work in a pharmaceutical company and was involved in a supply chain and was also arrested from Delhi. Kaushal had also provided injections to Ravi, who was arrested from Gudha.

However, main accused Neeraj, a resident of Azadpur in Delhi along with two others, was still at large and investigation to arrest him is going on, the DSP said.