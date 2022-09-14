Four more held in smuggling of banned injections
The team members had on September 6 arrested Kaushal Kumar, a former national wrestling player and resident of Kaith village of Panipat with 145 vials of Pentazocine lactate injections
: A week after the arrest of a former wrestler for his involvement in smuggling of banned injections, a team of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB), Karnal has apprehended four more persons of the gang involved in supplying sedative jabs to sportspersons.
The police said that the kingpin of the gang was still at large.
The arrested accused have been identified as Raju Shukla, Abdul Karim and Ranjeet, residents of Delhi and Ravi of Gudha village of Karnal district.
Deputy superintendent of police Virender Saini said that the police have also recovered 900 injections from Abdul Karim.
He was taken on remand and on his information, police have arrested Raju Sukhla, who used to supply cosmetic items and drugs from Delhi, the DSP said, adding that the police arrested Abdul from Delhi.
As per the investigation, Ranjeet used to work in a pharmaceutical company and was involved in a supply chain and was also arrested from Delhi. Kaushal had also provided injections to Ravi, who was arrested from Gudha.
However, main accused Neeraj, a resident of Azadpur in Delhi along with two others, was still at large and investigation to arrest him is going on, the DSP said.
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
