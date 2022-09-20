Four more mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail inmates

Central jail authorities recovered four more mobile phones during a special check. While a mobile phone was recovered from four inmates, three others were found abandoned in the complex.

In the first case, the jail staff nabbed four inmates — Hardeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Surinder Singh and Baldev Singh and recovered one mobile phone from their possession.

In the second case, meanwhile, the jail staff recovered three mobile phones lying abandoned in the jail. Assistant jail superintendent Kashmir Lal said that he lodged an FIR against unidentified inmates under section 52A (1) of the Prison Act at the Division number 7 police station.

In another incident, jail authorities lodged an FIR against three inmates for indulging in a clash inside the complex. The accused, Robin, Ramesh Kumar and Darpan Singla, were booked under sections 323, 34 of IPC and section 52 of the Prison Act.

Earlier, on September 15 and 16 the jail staff had recovered 11 mobile phones, 160 sachets of tobacco and 10 packets of beedis from the prison.