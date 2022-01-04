Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four of family found dead in railway quarters in Ludhiana
Four of family found dead in railway quarters in Ludhiana

Bodies of railway gangman, son, pregnant daughter-in-law and granddaughter were found by his wife; cause of death being ascertained
Four members of a family were found dead in a room at the railway quarters at Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana district on Tuesday morning. (Representative photo)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 01:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Four members of a family were found dead in a room at the railway quarters at Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana district on Tuesday morning.

Deputy superintendent of police Jatinderjit Singh said that the four bodies were found on beds and there were no signs of struggle. “There were no visible injury marks. The cause of death is being ascertained as the bodies have been sent to the civil hospital for autopsy. The police will act according to the autopsy report,” he said.

Sukhdev Singh, 56, employed as a railway gangman, his son Jagdeep Singh, 28, daughter-in-law Jyoti, 26, and granddaughter Jot, 2, were found dead around 7am. Jyoti was seven months pregnant.

Kulwant Singh, the elder son of Sukhdev Singh, said that his father had organised a path (prayer meeting) of Sukhmani Sahib in his quarter on Monday and invited relatives over. While the other relatives left on Monday itself, his sister Reena and her husband Soma Singh stayed over for the night. His mother, Balbir Kaur, Reena and Soma Singh were sleeping in the adjoining room and learnt about the incident on Tuesday morning and alerted the police.

Gangmen are the foot soldiers of the railways and maintain vigil of tracks in the area allocated.

