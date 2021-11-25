Four of family killed in fire in Haryana’s Yamunanagar town

A 35-year-old labourer and his three children died of suffocation when a fire broke out in a scrap godown in Haryana’s Yamunanagar town early on Thursday.

Police said the man, Nizamuddin, lived with his family and other labourers in the quarters behind the godown on City Centre Road in Yamunanagar.

The fire that started in the godown around 2am spread to the quarters, catching the victims unawares.

The fire brigade personnel and the police had to break down the walls to enter the quarter, where Nizamuddin and his family were living. His wife Nasima was rescued alive and is undergoing treatment.

“We retrieved the bodies of the man and two children and later found another child’s body in the kitchen. All have been sent for post-mortem,” a fire department official said.

Many residents of adjoining quarters managed to escape, while six fire tenders doused the blaze by dawn with the help of local residents.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the police said.