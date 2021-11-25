Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four of family killed in fire in Haryana’s Yamunanagar town
chandigarh news

Four of family killed in fire in Haryana’s Yamunanagar town

The fire that started in a scrap godown in Haryana town around 2am spread to adjoining quarters of labourers, catching the victims unawares
The gutted quarters of labourers adjoining the scrap godown in Yamunanagar town where a fire broke out early on Thursday, leaving a labourer and his three children dead. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 01:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 35-year-old labourer and his three children died of suffocation when a fire broke out in a scrap godown in Haryana’s Yamunanagar town early on Thursday.

Also read: 6 Rafale fighter jets with India specific enhancement to arrive in Dec-Jan 2022

Police said the man, Nizamuddin, lived with his family and other labourers in the quarters behind the godown on City Centre Road in Yamunanagar.

The fire that started in the godown around 2am spread to the quarters, catching the victims unawares.

The fire brigade personnel and the police had to break down the walls to enter the quarter, where Nizamuddin and his family were living. His wife Nasima was rescued alive and is undergoing treatment.

“We retrieved the bodies of the man and two children and later found another child’s body in the kitchen. All have been sent for post-mortem,” a fire department official said.

Many residents of adjoining quarters managed to escape, while six fire tenders doused the blaze by dawn with the help of local residents.

RELATED STORIES

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP