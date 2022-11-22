Four of Haryana’s Sonepat district die after consuming illicit liquor

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 22, 2022 03:20 PM IST

Four residents of Sonepat district died after consuming illicit liquor, police said on Tuesday

Five villagers of Sonepat district had consumed the illicit liquor on Monday night . Their condition worsened on Tuesday and four of them later died. (Representative image)
BySunil Rahar

Four residents of Sonepat district died after consuming illicit liquor, police said on Tuesday.

A Sonepat police spokesman Ravindra Kumar said five villagers had consumed the liquor in neighbouring Panipat district on Monday night and took ill. Their condition worsened on Tuesday.

“Four of them died today and one is undergoing treatment at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women in Khanpur Kalan. We are in the process of registering a case,” the police spokesman said.

The dead were identified as Sunil Kumar, 38, Surender Kumar, 41 and Ajay Kumar, 35, all from Shamdi village, and a relative of Ajay’s whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

Another resident of Shamdi, Bunty, is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be critical.

