Four of Sangrur family die as car rams into tree, transformer
Four members of a family, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed in a road accident in Muktsar district on Thursday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Four members of a family, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed in a road accident in Muktsar district on Thursday.
Satnam Singh, his wife Rani Kaur, Satnam’s sister Raghubir Kaur and her minor son Sukhjot Singh died on the spot, police said. They belonged to Bhammipur village in Sangrur district and were on their way to Muktsar.
Car driver Rajwinder Singh was rushed to the civil hospital at Gidderbaha.
The car crashed into a tree and an electricity transformer near Bhalaiana village on the Bathinda-Muktsar road.
Police sources said the driver is suspected to have dozed off.
After 2 years, rail motor car service resumes on Kalka-Shimla track
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:38 PM IST
The Northern Railway started the Kalka-Shimla-Kalka rail motor car (RMC) as part of mail express special trains after two years on Thursday
Freedom to Religion Bill doesn’t make it to Haryana budget session
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:18 PM IST
On session eve, deputy CM Dushyant Chautala had differed with state home minister Anil Vij over term love jihad
Jai Ram asks MEA to bring Una man’s mortal remains from Saudi Arabia
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has sought Union minister for external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s intervention to have the mortal remains of an Una resident who was buried in Saudi Arabia brought back to India so that his last rites can be performed as per Hindu traditions
Former CM Parkash Singh Badal leaves for Gurugram after attendants test positive
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Badal family concerned about health of 93-year-old Akali leader after members of his personal staff and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal have tested Covid-19 positive since Tuesday
More leaders likely to follow Baig into People’s Conference
By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:22 PM IST
The People’s Conference, which split from the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, is trying to expand his base across Jammu and Kashmir
Open-ended NBW against Canada gangster behind YC leader killing
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:09 PM IST
This will help police get a red corner notice issued against Goldy Brar for conspiring to murder Faridkot Youth Congress chief Gurlal Singh Pehalwan on February 18
Punjab CM not in favour of job quota for locals
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Capt Amarinder Singh says too much regionalisation isn’t a good thing when asked about the Congress’ unfulfilled poll promise of 2017 on compulsory recruitment of locals by private industry
Haryana passes recovery of damage to property Bill amid Oppn protest
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:36 PM IST
The Bill provides for recovery of damage to property caused during agitations besides the constitution of a claims tribunal
Will move SC if President doesn’t give assent to Punjab amendments: CM
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Reiterating that his government was opposed to the Centre’s farm laws, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged the Government of India to scrap the legislation and bring in new laws after fresh discussions on the issue with farmers
Sports university of Haryana Bill referred to select committee
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:30 PM IST
The reintroduced Bill carried a controversial provision (clause 6) which said no special provision for employment or admission of women, persons with disabilities or of persons belonging to weaker sections, Scheduled Castes shall be made on the ground of domicile
Night curfew from 9pm in Punjab districts amid Covid surge
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:53 PM IST
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh warns of tougher measures in next few days to tackle dangerous Covid situation
HP’s legacy resolution scheme helps recover ₹318-cr arrears
By Gaurav Bisht
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Introduced last year, the government’s scheme is aimed at settling the pending legacy cases of all subsumed laws besides recovering the arrears
Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur appointed All India Jat Mahasabha’s state women wing chief
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:38 AM IST
The All India Jat Mahasabha (AIJM) on Wednesday appointed former MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Congress leader and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, as president of its women wing in Punjab
Punjab logs 2,000 daily cases after nearly 6 months
By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh/amritsar/patiala/bathinda
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:58 AM IST
The coronavirus surge continued in Punjab on Wednesday with 2,039 new infections and 35 more people succumbing to the pathogen, the health department said