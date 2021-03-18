Four of Sangrur family die as car rams into tree, transformer

Four members of a family, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed in a road accident in Muktsar district on Thursday.

Satnam Singh, his wife Rani Kaur, Satnam’s sister Raghubir Kaur and her minor son Sukhjot Singh died on the spot, police said. They belonged to Bhammipur village in Sangrur district and were on their way to Muktsar.

Car driver Rajwinder Singh was rushed to the civil hospital at Gidderbaha.

The car crashed into a tree and an electricity transformer near Bhalaiana village on the Bathinda-Muktsar road.

Police sources said the driver is suspected to have dozed off.