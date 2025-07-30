Search
Four Punjab IPS officers empaneled as DGPs at Centre

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 09:34 am IST

Until now, Gaurav Yadav, the current DGP of Punjab, was the only officer from the state cadre empaneled as a DGP at the Centre.

Four IPS officers of the Punjab cadre have been empaneled for appointment as director general of police (DGP) or equivalent posts in central government organisations. The empanelment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

Empanelment at the Centre is regarded as a professional milestone for IPS officers.
The officers who have made it to the list include special DGP (traffic) AS Rai, chief director of the vigilance bureau and intelligence chief Praveen Kumar Sinha, director of the Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur Anita Punj, and special DGP (security) S Srivastava. All four officers belong to the 1994 batch of the Indian Police Service.

