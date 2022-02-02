Four rob man of mobile phone, 6,000 in Chandigarh

A Maloya resident was robbed of his mobile phone and ₹6,000 in cash at knifepoint near the cremation ground in Sector 25 on Monday night.

The victim, Pardeep Gupta, a resident of Small Flats, Maloya, complained to the police that four men waylaid him while he was returning home from work on his two-wheeler.

While two of them restrained him, the other two brandished a knife, and snatched his mobile phone and purse, containing ₹6,000 cash and important documents. On his complaint, a case under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 11 police station.