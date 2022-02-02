Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four rob man of mobile phone, 6,000 in Chandigarh
Four rob man of mobile phone, 6,000 in Chandigarh

The victim, Pardeep Gupta, a resident of Small Flats, Maloya, Chandigarh, complained to the police that four men waylaid him while he was returning home from work on his two-wheeler
While two of the accused restrained the victim, the other two brandished a knife, and snatched his mobile phone and purse, containing ₹6,000 cash and important documents.
While two of the accused restrained the victim, the other two brandished a knife, and snatched his mobile phone and purse, containing 6,000 cash and important documents. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A Maloya resident was robbed of his mobile phone and 6,000 in cash at knifepoint near the cremation ground in Sector 25 on Monday night.

The victim, Pardeep Gupta, a resident of Small Flats, Maloya, complained to the police that four men waylaid him while he was returning home from work on his two-wheeler.

While two of them restrained him, the other two brandished a knife, and snatched his mobile phone and purse, containing 6,000 cash and important documents. On his complaint, a case under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 11 police station.

