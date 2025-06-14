Four robbers who struck after dark nabbed in Mohali

As many as four members of a gang of robbers and thieves, primarily targeting individuals during nighttime hours in and around Mohali, were arrested by the Balongi police. The four accused in the custody of Mohali police. (HT Photo)

The arrested individuals were identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Lucky, a resident of Rahmat Enclave, Badmajra; Vikas Kumar alias Gola, a resident of Ganda Nala, Badmajra; Akshay Kumar, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Badmajra; and Karn Kumar, a resident of Badmajra Colony, Balongi.

Acting on a tip-off received during routine patrolling, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Angrej Singh and his team laid a trap and apprehended the gang while they were observed roaming suspiciously in the Balongi area.

A search led to the immediate recovery of four snatched smartphones, two spring knives, and a motorcycle reported as stolen. The police indicated that the motorcycle was used by the accused to carry out snatchings and evade detection. Subsequent disclosures made during interrogation led to the recovery of an additional seven mobile phones.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karn Sandhu stated that the gang had been active in the Balongi area for a significant period, carrying out multiple robberies at knifepoint. Their arrest is anticipated to help resolve several pending snatching cases registered at the Balongi police station, he added.

A case was registered under Sections 303(2), 304(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They were presented before a duty magistrate and have been remanded to three days of police custody for further investigation.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that accused Akshay Kumar had a prior arrest on December 17, 2024, in connection with a robbery case registered at Balongi police station under Sections 303(2) and 317(2). He was released on bail from Nabha jail on April 28, 2025, and reportedly rejoined the gang shortly thereafter to resume criminal activities. Police officials confirmed that further investigations are underway, with the possibility of more recoveries.