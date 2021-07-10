Four snatchers held, 101 phones recovered

Police have arrested four snatchers, including a juvenile, and recovered 101 mobile phones from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Rahul, a resident of Sector 65; Pankaj, a resident of Sector 64; and Nandan, a resident of Sohana.

Rahul and Pankaj were arrested near Peer Baba Dargah in Phase 1 following a tip-off. Three mobile phones were recovered from them. During their police remand, two more stolen phones were discovered. Further interrogation led to the arrest of the juvenile and Nandan, and recovery of 96 phones.

“Nandan was running a shop of mobile phones in Sohana village and his accomplices would hand over the stolen phones to him to dismantle the parts,” said DSP Gursher Singh, while addressing the media on Friday.

“They mostly targeted labourers and were active for the past couple of months. Another gang member, identified as Sanjay Arora, is at large,” he added.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Phase 1 police station.